Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / MP transfers 9 IAS officers, makes Sukhveer Singh Chief Electoral Officer

MP transfers 9 IAS officers, makes Sukhveer Singh Chief Electoral Officer

Sukhveer Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer posted as the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing till now, will replace Anupam Rajan, after the order was issued late last night

lateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs
Representative Image | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle this month, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.

The government issued the transfer order on Tuesday night. Sukhveer Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer posted as the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing till now, will replace Anupam Rajan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rajan, a 1993 batch officer, has been transferred as the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department. Amit Rathore, a 1996 batch officer, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.

He was holding the charge of the Commercial Tax Department. Shriman Shukla, a 2007 batch officer, has been transferred as the Divisional Commissioner of Shahdol division. On August 10, the state government had carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 26 IAS officers, including eight district collectors and 21 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Concept of lateral entry first introduced under Cong-led UPA regime: Rpts

Pune court grants Puja Khedkar's father interim protection from arrest

Haryana govt transfers 12 IAS officers, Anurag Rastogi named new home secy

No country can ignore ratings by credit rating agencies: Subbarao

Divi's Labs shares jump 5% as US court stays FDA approval for Entresto drug

Topics :Indian Administrative ServiceIASMP governmentMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story