Kolkata Police suspends three officers over RG Kar hospital vandalism

A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15

Kolkata Hospital, RG Kar Hospital
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:24 AM IST
The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said.

The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.

A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility.

Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector, an official said.

Further investigation is underway.

The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department on August 9.


Topics :KolkataWest BengalCrime in IndiaCrime against women

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

