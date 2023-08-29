Home / India News / Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to leave for Europe in Sept to meet lawmakers

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to leave for Europe in Sept to meet lawmakers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The sources said the Gandhi scion is likely to leave for Paris in the the first week of September for a five-day tour | (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris.

He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo early September, sources said.

Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency.

The sources said the Gandhi scion is likely to leave for Paris in the the first week of September for a five-day tour.

He will attend a meeting with European Union members in Brussels on September 7.

According to the sources, the former Congress chief will address students at a university in Paris on September 8 and deliver a lecture there. He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9.

Thereafter, the sources said Gandhi is slated to visit Norway where he will address the Indian diaspora event on September 10.

Gandhi will be meeting members of the diaspora and may also hold a press conference, they added.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Delhi's Town Hall gets facelift, mayor says tourists must witness heritage

Debris, unplanned drainage system behind Shimla's rain damage: Official

CPIM known for murder, rape, violence, deception: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Anurag Thakur unveils infrastructure projects worth Rs 13 cr at NIS Patiala

No fares for women in UP Roadways and city buses ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressEuropeG20 summit

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story