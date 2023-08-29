Home / India News / CPIM known for murder, rape, violence, deception: Tripura CM Manik Saha

CPIM known for murder, rape, violence, deception: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha led a massive three-kilometre-long Padyatra in the 20-Boxanagar Assembly Constituency in favour of BJP candidate Tofajjal Hossian

ANI
Photo: ANI (File Pic)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the CPIM is a party known for murder, rape, violence, deception and has spread hatred everywhere.

"There will be no benefit of supporting other political parties besides the BJP. We respect all religions. The CPIM has ruled the state for over 30 years and has spread hatred everywhere. CPIM is a party known for murder, rape, violence, and deception. And now they have teamed up with the Congress," the Chief Minister said while participating in a Padayatra.

As the bye-election is drawing nearer, the opposition political parties received a massive jolt as over 200 voters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha in the poll-bound Boxanagar Assembly constituency under Sepahijala district on Monday.

The political landscape in the poll-bound Boxanagar Assembly Constituency has undergone a change with the vigorous campaign of Chief Minister Saha. As a result, the BJP is receiving massive support from the people, and even opposition political parties have begun joining the BJP.

Manik Saha led a massive three-kilometre-long Padyatra in the 20-Boxanagar Assembly Constituency in favour of BJP candidate Tofajjal Hossian. Despite inclement weather conditions in the morning, the Padyatra witnessed tremendous enthusiasm from the local people.

Later, during a courtyard meeting at the residence of Sultan Miya, a resident of Booth No. 36 of Matinagar, 180 voters from 26 families joined the BJP. Additionally, in Booth No. 45, 46, and 47 of the 20 Boxanagar assembly constituencies, 36 voters from 10 families who had been politically deceived for a long time, left the Congress-CPIM party and joined the BJP.

"We thought one day Congress would defeat CPIM, but they failed because they sold themselves. Because of Congress, CPIM ruled the state for a long time. I have always appealed to people not to believe these dramatists, which people have also come to realize," Manik Saha said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the BJP always believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", while CPIM has consistently played politics of divide and rule.

"CPIM has consistently engaged in politics of divide and politics. We have always maintained strong bonds with the people and gained their support as well. The schemes announced by PM Modi are intended for the common people, ranging from Jana Arogya Yojana to Kishan Sanman Nidhi," he said.

Comparing his state government with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication, he said, "Just as PM Modi is working for every section of the people, our state government is also working along the same lines. Our priority is always the people."

In a scathing attack at the CPIM, Manik Saha said, "While there was a time of insurgency, now there is peace prevailing. Nobody wants disturbance, but in places where CPIM ruled, disturbance and hatred are prevalent. There is no peace in West Bengal, Kerala."

"They have never truly embraced democracy and have consistently suppressed the people. They treated people as a vote bank. They never prioritized development, but our government has always worked for the development of every section of the population," the Chief Minister added.

Also Read

Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi today

Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8% growth: Tripura CM

Manik Saha sworn-in for second term as Tripura CM in presence of PM Modi

BJP will come to power in West Bengal, claims Tripura CM Manik Saha

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Anurag Thakur unveils infrastructure projects worth Rs 13 cr at NIS Patiala

No fares for women in UP Roadways and city buses ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan'

50 ambulances on standby at main venue, hotels, airport in Delhi for G20

Rojgar Mela in Sikkim: 104 recruits get job orders including 7 locals

Grateful to see this beautiful place: Miss World on her Kashmir visit

Topics :TripuraPoliticscrimes

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story