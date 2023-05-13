Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Congress party fought these elections on local issues, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress party fought these elections on local issues, says Jairam Ramesh

As Congress leads with 124 seats in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, expressing that the grand old party has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost

IANS New Delhi
Congress party fought these elections on local issues, says Jairam Ramesh

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Congress leads with 124 seats in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, expressing that the grand old party has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost.

"As the results firm up in Karnataka, it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!" Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh stressed on how Congress has paved a way by looking at the local issues, whereas the BJP chose divisiveness and polarisation.

He tweeted: "The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption.

"The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony."

--IANS

spr/kvd

Also Read

PM Modi's Vocal for Local slogan gives push to local entrepreneurs in Assam

Congress leader Antony falls silent after son's tryst with BBC documentary

Congress raises questions over Maharashtra govt's Dharavi project rebidding

No barter on JPC, Rahul's case is matter of distortion: Jairam Ramesh

BJP creating concentration of economic power, MSMEs suffering: Congress

K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in Lok Sabha elections

We will form government on our own strength: Cong leader Siddaramaiah

UP Assembly bypolls: SP leading in Chhanbey, Apna Dal (S) in Suar

Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

No one contacted me till now: Kumaraswamy ahead of Karnataka poll results

Topics :KarnatakaJairam Ramesh

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story