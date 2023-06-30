Home / India News / Congress' Rahul Gandhi travels to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps

Congress' Rahul Gandhi travels to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to bring a healing touch to local communities

Press Trust of India Imphal
Rahul Gandhi

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Manipur's Moirang on Friday to visit relief camps in the town, party officials said.

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, besides visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur, they said.

On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to bring a healing touch to local communities.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

