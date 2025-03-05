After fat-shaming Rohit Sharma, Congress leader now cheers India's victory

After facing backlash for her criticism of Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma , Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed celebrated India's victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final and lauded Sharma's captaincy.

"I am very, very happy today that India has won the semi-finals against Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Very happy, very, very excited, and congratulations to Virat Kohli for scoring 84 runs and becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs in ICC knockouts. I am very excited and looking forward to the finals," she told news agency ANI after India chased down the 265-run target with four wickets in hand.

Mohamed's comments come days after she sparked a controversy by questioning Rohit Sharma’s fitness and leadership. During India’s match against New Zealand on February 2, she posted on X: "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman. Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had."

When a Pakistan-based sports journalist defended Rohit, calling him a "mighty effective and world-class performer," Mohamed doubled down, saying: "What is so world-class about him compared to his predecessors like Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni, Kohli, Kapil Dev, Shastri, and the rest! He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India."

Her remarks triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning the timing of such comments during a major ICC event. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned the remarks, stating, "Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian cricket captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics?"

Also Read

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also disapproved. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia called the comments "unfortunate," saying they could impact team morale: "Very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the middle of such a crucial ICC tournament. It may have a demoralising effect on an individual or the team."

"All the players are performing to their highest potential, and the results are visible. I hope individuals will desist from making such derogatory statements for personal publicity," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Sensing the backlash, the Congress distanced itself from Mohamed’s comments. Party publicity chairman Pawan Khera clarified that her views did not reflect the party’s position and confirmed she had been asked to delete the posts.

"Dr Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Khera said.

Rohit Sharma, 37, has been India’s captain since 2023. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup last year and secured two Asia Cup titles. In the IPL, he has led the Mumbai Indians to five championships, making him one of India’s most successful captains.