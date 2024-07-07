Congress will extend metro service to Manesar from Gurugram: Ex-CM Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said if his party wins the upcoming state assembly polls, it will extend the metro line from here to Manesar.

He was addressing a Congress workers' conference to thank them for their efforts in the Lok Sabha election in the Gurgaon constituency. BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh won the seat by defeating Congress' Raj Babbar.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, said it was the Congress that did the "historic" work of bringing the Delhi Metro service to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

The work on extending the service to other parts stopped after the BJP came to power in the state, he claimed.

"Gurugram, which the Congress was developing as a global city, has been left with heaps of garbage, traffic problems and sewerage issues by the BJP," Hooda said.

He also alleged that the law and order has collapsed in the state and people do not feel safe.

"Gurugram, which used to be the first choice of investors, has stopped getting new industries and institutions. During the Congress tenure, 70 per cent of Japan's investment was invested in Gurugram and Manesar. But today, even the already established industries are migrating and companies are retrenching workers and employees," Hooda said.

While addressing the gathering, Babbar expressed his gratitude to the people of Gurugram for their votes and support in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The overall Lok Sabha results have clearly indicated that the Congress will form government in Haryana," he said.

Of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, five were won by the BJP and as many by the Congress.

Earlier, while addressing a workers' conference in Nuh, Hooda said the Congress promises a rail linkage for Mewat and a new university.