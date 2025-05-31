Constitution must be credited for keeping country united during crises: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday said that whenever the country has faced a crisis, it has remained united and strong, and that the Constitution should be credited for this.

The CJI was addressing a function after the inauguration of advocate chambers and a multi-level parking at the Allahabad High Court here.

"When the Constitution was being made and its final draft was presented before the Constituent Assembly, at that time some people used to say that the Constitution is too federal while some used to say that it is too unitary.

"Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had replied that the Constitution is neither wholly federal nor wholly unitary. But one thing I can tell you is that we have given a Constitution which will keep India united and strong both in times of peace and war," CJI Gavai said.

He said India has been on the path of development after independence due to the Constitution.

"Today we see what is the condition of our neighbouring countries. And India is making a journey towards development after independence. Whenever there has been a crisis in the country, it has remained united and strong. The credit for this should be given to the Constitution," he said.

"It is our fundamental duty to reach out to the last citizen of this country who needs justice. Be it the legislature, the executive or the judiciary, everyone has to reach out to that citizen," the CJI told the gathering.