Bullets will be answered with a cannon ball: PM Modi warns Pakistan

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “If you fire a bullet, it will be met with a cannonball.” Addressing the ‘Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan’ in Bhopal on Saturday, he hailed Operation Sindoor as India’s largest and most successful counter-terrorism mission.

PM Modi stated that security forces destroyed terrorist hideouts in locations even Pakistan's army had not anticipated. He emphasised that the operation sent a clear message that proxy wars through terrorism will no longer be tolerated, and India will retaliate even inside enemy territory, ensuring those who support terrorists pay a heavy price.

PM Modi praises women's contribution in Operation Sindoor

PM Modi lauded the contribution of women personnel during Operation Sindoor, praising the Border Security Force's "brave daughters" for their remarkable courage. He highlighted that sindoor, traditionally offered during the worship of Shakti, has now come to symbolise India's bravery. Operation Sindoor, he said, has become a symbol of India's women power, or Nari Shakti.

He praised the BSF women who stood on the front lines from Jammu to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, responding bravely to cross-border attacks from command centres to destroying enemy posts.

PM Modi also emphasised the growing trust in the courage of Indian women, noting that for the first time girls have been admitted to Sainik Schools. The first group of women cadets has graduated from the National Defence Academy, and women are now serving in frontline roles across the Army, Navy and Air Force — flying fighter jets and serving aboard INS Vikrant, showcasing exceptional bravery.

Highlighting government efforts in women’s empowerment, he said that earlier, women were excluded from new technologies, but now the government encourages women to lead in modern tech fields.

PM Modi honours Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday released a commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar during the ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan’ in Bhopal, ANI reported.

PM Modi also virtually inaugurated the Indore Metro and the newly constructed airports at Datia and Satna with a single click. Additionally, he laid the foundation stones for several development projects across Madhya Pradesh. He said these initiatives would improve infrastructure, accelerate development and generate numerous employment opportunities in the state.

Paying tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, PM Modi said the very mention of her name inspires deep respect. He described her as a symbol of how strong public will and determination can overcome even the toughest challenges and create lasting achievements. Modi added it was a privilege for him to serve the very Kashi where Lokmata Ahilyabai had contributed so much.

Urging farmers to diversify crops, he recalled Ahilyabai’s advice from 250–300 years ago to promote cotton and spice cultivation to increase farmers’ incomes. He stressed the importance of moving beyond traditional crops like paddy and sugarcane. (With inputs from agencies)