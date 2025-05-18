Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Constitution of India supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI Gavai

Constitution of India supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI Gavai

At a felicitation in Mumbai, CJI B R Gavai reiterated that the Constitution, not the judiciary, executive or Parliament, is supreme and urged mutual respect among institutions

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

CJI Gavai (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newly appointed Chief Justice of India B R Gavai reiterated his statement that neither the judiciary nor the executive, but the Constitution of India was supreme. He stressed that the pillars of the Constitution must work together.
 
“Neither the judiciary nor the executive and the Parliament is supreme, but it is the Constitution of India which is supreme, and all the three wings have to work as per the Constitution,” he said.
 
Speaking at his felicitation ceremony and the state lawyers’ conference organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai on Sunday, CJI Gavai said that he was glad the country had also developed on the social and economic fronts and continued to do so.
 
 
“The basic structure is strong, and all three pillars of the Constitution are equal. And all the organs of the Constitution must reciprocate and give due respect to each other,” he said.
 
A book chronicling 50 remarkable judgments pronounced by Justice Gavai was released during the event.

On Saturday, CJI Gavai also spoke at a felicitation ceremony organised in his honour by the Bar Council of India (BCI).
 
“The only thing I can say is that whatever short period that I have, I will do my best to stand by my oath to uphold the rule of law, to uphold the Constitution of India,” he said.
 
CJI Gavai also spoke about his four-decade-long journey in the legal field.
 
“From 1985 to 2023, I was a member of the Bar, and after my retirement in November 2025, I will be one again. This is like a family celebration for me,” CJI Gavai said.
 
The 52nd CJI also spoke about his ambition to become an architect but chose to become a lawyer in order to honour his father’s wish.
 
“My father couldn’t fulfil his dream of becoming a lawyer due to imprisonment during his youth, but he hoped one of his sons would. As the eldest, I chose to honour his wish,” he said.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

Topics : Chief Justice Chief Justice of India Indian constitution

First Published: May 18 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

