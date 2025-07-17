Consulted IOC for drafting of National Sports Bill, says Mandaviya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the National Sports Governance Bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament during next week's monsoon session, has been drafted with inputs from not just the stakeholders here but also international bodies like the IOC and FIFA.

Addressing the one-day 'Khelo Bharat Conclave', featuring representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), National Sports Federations (NSFs), the corporate world and athletes, the minister reiterated his commitment to have the bill passed for which he has even held discussions with former sports minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will start on July 21.

"I did a series of consultations with NSFs, athletes, coaches, also got 600 inputs from the public when the draft was put online for suggestions. I also had a three-hour meeting with sports lawyers to understand their perspective," Mandaviya stated in his address. "The IOC (International Olympic Committee) was consulted as well along with international sports federations. FIFA had a query and I sent an officer to their headquarters to discuss things with them. The National Sports Bill is now read and will be in parliament during monsoon session," he added but did not go into the specifics. ALSO READ: Cabinet approves Khelo Bharat Niti to boost India's global sports rank The bill seeks to make the country's sports administrators more accountable with the provision of a regulatory board which would have the power to grant recognition and decide funding to NSFs based on their adherence to provisions related to good governance.

The board will also be responsible for ensuring compliance with the highest governance, financial, and ethical standards. In addition, the bill proposes the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to ensure transparency in governance. It has been opposed by the IOA, which feels that a regulatory board would undermine its standing as the nodal body for all NSFs. "I spoke to Ajay Maken (senior Congress leader) too. He made a good effort to have this bill passed," said Mandaviya, referring to Maken's aggressive push for cleaner sports governance during his eventful tenure that lasted a little over one year.