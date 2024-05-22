Delhi Traffic Alert: PM Modi to hold rally at Dwarka, advisory issued

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dwarka today, May 22, 2024. Commuters are advised to avoid certain roads.

A large gathering is expected at PM Modi's rally that will affect traffic on the surrounding roads. The rally is scheduled to take place at DDA Park in Dwarka Sector 14 at 6 pm.

Delhi Traffic Police shared a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), which reads, “Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be effective at DDA Park, Sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024. Kindly follow the advisory."

The notice mentions that the VVIP will visit DDA Park, sector-14, Opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi at 1800 hrs. to address a political rally.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Saturday, May 25 and seven seats will go to polls. It further read that a huge number of people might attend the rally which will affect the traffic on the adjacent roads.

Dwarka commuters advised to use public transport

The advisory requested Dwarka commuters to cooperate and avoid the specified roads if possible and to maximise the use of public transport to reach their destinations.

Travellers heading to ISBT, railway stations, or airports were advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic will be diverted from key points like ISKON Chowk, DXR T-point on Golf Course Road, Dwarka Mor, Kargil Chowk, Om Apartment Chowk and Rajouri crossing.

The police advised to avoid Dwarka road number 201, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk, road numbers 205 and 210.

People who are heading to bus stands, railway stations, and airports should plan their journey carefully. Motorists are advised to be patient, follow traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of traffic personnel at all intersections.

The seven Lok Sabha seats will go under polls on May 25 (Saturday).