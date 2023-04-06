Contempt plea against Delhi police closed, SC takes note chargesheet filing

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed activist Tushar Gandhi's contempt plea against the Delhi Police after taking note of submissions that a charge sheet in a case of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021 was filed in a court here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala considered the submissions of Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, that the chrage sheet after conclusion of the investigation was filed in a court of the Metropolitan Magistrate here on April 4.

In view of the filing of the charge sheet, it is not expedient in the interest of justice to continue with the present contempt petition, the bench said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said the investigation into the case was at an advanced stage and a probe report will be filed shortly.

The hate speech case is related to a Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised in Delhi under the leadership of Suresh Chavhanke, the editor of 'Sudarshan News', in December 2021.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Gandhi alleging inaction by the Uttarakhand Police and the Delhi Police in alleged hate speech cases.

On November 11 last year, the bench had discharged the Uttarakhand government and its police chief from a list of parties to the contempt plea.