BJP party foundation day: History and the rise of world's largest party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 43rd foundation day today, i.e., April 6, 2023. The party is planning a week-long social harmony campaign from today to April 14, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, to celebrate the occasion.

On the occasion of foundation day, the party's top leader and the Prime Minister of India addressed BJP leaders and workers in New Delhi. The senior leaders directed all the BJP workers to host seminars and discussions about the history of the party and the central government's achievements.

The root of the party could be traced back to 1951 when Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee founded Bhartiya Jan Sangh in Delhi. Later in 1975-77 the party merged with other political parties and formed Janta to form the Janata Party.



The initial journey of the Jana Sangh Party was not so great and got only 4 seats in the 1957 Lok Sabha election, 14 in 1962, 35 in 1967 and later in 1977, when Janta Sangh merged with other parties and formed Janta Party, they formed government winning 295 seats in Lok Sabha under Morarji Deshai leadership.

Janta Party broke out due to internal discord, consequently, the party suffered a crushing defeat in the 1980 Lok Sabha election. Finally, on April 6, 1980, a new Bharatiya Janata Party was formed under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and became its first president.