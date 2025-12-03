Cough syrup case: 4th man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested a man from Lucknow on Tuesday in connection with illegal storage and trade of banned cough syrup and other drugs containing codeine, police said.
According to a statement issued by the office of the Director General of Police, the Special Task Force (STF) had been receiving information about the illegal storage and trade of Phensedyl cough syrup and other drugs containing codeine for use as intoxicants.
The informants revealed that these drugs were being sent to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh.
Following this, the STF and the Food Safety and Pharmaceuticals Department formed a joint investigation committee, which subsequently recovered a large quantity of illicit Phensedyl cough syrup.
A case was registered at Sushant Golf City police station following this.
During investigation, the STF arrested two accused, Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, on November 12. Another accused, Amit Kumar Singh alias Amit Tata, was arrested on November 27.
On interrogation, they revealed the role of a fourth accused, Alok Pratap Singh, in the case. Singh was arrested near Palassio Mall in Sushant Golf City police station limits on Tuesday, the statement said.
He is being interrogated for information on other members of the gang, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
