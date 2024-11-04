Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Court asks ED to supply chargesheet to accused in Delhi excise policy case

Court asks ED to supply chargesheet to accused in Delhi excise policy case

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to carry out the exercise by November 13, when the matter would be heard next

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the CBI on August 17, 2022, the ED filed its money laundering case on August 22, 2022. | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A court here on Monday directed the ED to supply copies of the charge sheet and other documents to the accused in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. 
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to carry out the exercise by November 13, when the matter would be heard next. 
Delhi's former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, both currently out on bail, appeared before the court through video conferencing. 
The judge was told by some of the defence counsel that they had not received soft copies of the charge sheet and other related documents. 
The judge also noted the ED's submission that it needed "some more time" to supply the copy of digitised record/soft copies of remaining documents/devices to the accused. 
The excise case pertains to charges of alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was scrapped subsequently. 

More From This Section

LIVE: IAF plane catches fire, crashes in field in Agra, no casualties

Indian Railways to launch 'Super-App' for all train services with IRCTC

'ITPO official arrested for bribery acquitted; CBI failed to prove case'

UP govt to frame policy on courses in animal husbandry, para-veterinary med

Chhath Puja 2024: CAIT estimates Rs 12,000 cr nationwide trade on festival

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 
Taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the CBI on August 17, 2022, the ED filed its money laundering case on August 22, 2022, to probe the alleged irregularities. 
Kejriwal, who was arrested in connection with the case, was on September 12 granted bail by the Supreme Court.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ED files charge sheet against cyber fraudsters as I4C issues new advisory

Returned assets of over Rs 185 cr to banks in loan fraud case, says ED

ED chargesheets AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan in alleged Delhi Waqf Board

ED conducts fresh raids in case of online betting, illegal IPL broadcast

New updates: IT ministry issues advisory to social media companies regarding misinformation

Topics :Arvind KejriwalEnforcement DirectorateDelhi court

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story