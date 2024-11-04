Indian Railways to launch 'Super-App' for all train services with IRCTC

Indian Railways is set to launch an all-in-one 'super app' for various passenger services in one place. This new application will allow users to enjoy several services such as booking tickets, purchasing platform passes, and monitoring train schedules.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is working on a new application together with the existing platform of the IRCTC's existing systems.

A senior official told ET that IRCT will still work as the interface between CRIS and passengers buying tickets. The process of planning the super app and IRCTC is still ongoing.

Railway passengers use different applications and websites to enjoy various railway services such as IRCTC Rail Connect for ticket transactions, IRCTC eCatering Food on Track for meal delivery, Rail Madad for feedback, UTS for unreserved tickets, and National Train Enquiry System for train tracking.

IRCTC Rail Connect has 100 million downloads

IRCTC Rail Connect application has over 100 million downloads making it one of the most utilised railway applications and it has the exclusive rights for reserved ticket booking.

According to the officials, IRCTC sees the super app as another avenue for earnings. Third-party travel booking depends on IRCTC for train reservations as it holds the dominant position in online ticket booking.

453 million bookings in the last fiscal year

IRCTC reported a net profit of Rs 1,111.26 crore and revenue of Rs 4,270.18 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24. According to the annual report of Indian railways, ticket sales, which processed around 453 million bookings, contributed to 30.33 per cent of total revenue.

The UTS application that handles platform tickets and season pass downloads is being downloaded more than 10 million times.

CRIS develops and supports essential software systems for the operations and services of Indian railways.