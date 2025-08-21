Court to hear Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute on Aug 28

A court in Chandausi on Thursday fixed August 28 to hear the ongoing Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute.

The matter was listed for hearing before civil judge (senior division) Aditya Singh.

Advocate of the Hindu side, Shri Shri Gopal Sharma told PTI that on Thursday the opposite side filed an application saying since this matter was pending in the Supreme Court, the present court did not have the jurisdiction to hear this case.

The matter was then deferred to August 28.

The Muslim side has challenged the maintainability of the case in the Allahabad High Court, but on May 19, the high court upheld the trial court's order permitting a court-monitored survey and directed it to proceed with the matter.

While talking to reporters, Shahi Jama Masjid's advocate Qasim Jamal confirmed filing the application and a judgment related to the Worship Act. It was directed till the Supreme Court heard the case, all religious matters will not be heard by any other court, he added. "Neither any case can be heard nor any action can be taken, when the order of the Supreme Court is still pending and a stay has been imposed till the next hearing," he said. Jamal added, "If this hearing takes place then it will be a violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines." The trial court, therefore, said any objection should be filed by August 28.