Home / India News / Covid-19 updates: India records 110 new cases, total active tally at 893

Covid-19 updates: India records 110 new cases, total active tally at 893

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases had begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions

India has witnessed three waves of Covid in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave in April-June 2021 | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India has logged 110 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 893, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

No new deaths have been reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases had begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, a maximum of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021.

India has witnessed three waves of Covid in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave in April-June 2021.

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths recorded.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Explained: Why does President Muizzu want Indian troops out of Maldives?

Highlights: Indians' boycott will hit us hard, says ex-Maldives minister

Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign

Chhattisgarh cops invoke UAPA on two accused in 'Gau sevak' murder

Govt developed early disaster warning systems, saved many lives: Amit Shah

WB govt suppressing voice of women in Sandeshkhali: NCW chief Rekha Sharma

MP CM Mohan Yadav gives instructions for ensuring cow protection in state

HC lists hearing for Shibu Soren's appeal in Lokpal matter on Tuesday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus Tests

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story