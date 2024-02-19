Home / India News / Govt developed early disaster warning systems, saved many lives: Amit Shah

The home minister said that powered by the visionary leadership of Modi, the country today can tackle any disaster

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a multi-dimensional disaster management plan and under this vision, the government raised prompt response forces and developed early warning systems that helped save millions of lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Shah also said that to build a disaster-resilient country, the prime minister has adopted a zero-casualty approach in India's response to calamities and the disaster response teams now operate as fully professional forces driven by the goal of securing every life.

"PM @narendramodi Ji introduced a multi-dimensional Disaster Management Plan. Under this vision, the Modi govt raised prompt response forces and developed vigilant early warning systems leading to saving millions of lives," he posted on 'X' with the hashtag "Disaster Resilient Bharat".

The home minister said that powered by the visionary leadership of Modi, the country today can tackle any disaster and due to the government's 'Mission Zero Casualty', even the devastating force of the Cyclone Biparjoy could not take any life.

The cyclone hit Gujarat in June last year.

"PM @narendramodi Ji harnessed the power of Bharat's youths to build a disaster-resilient nation. The Modi government trained millions in disaster management, which boosted the morale of our forces and made our societies capable of fighting disasters," he said.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

