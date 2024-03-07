Covid surge in North India: Delhi records highest daily total since May

Coronavirus case: Delhi recorded 63 new

Delhi recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the capital's highest daily total since May of last year, amid an increase in infections in the city and other northern states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

In the last 15 days, Delhi has recorded 459 cases of Covid-19, up from 191 the previous fortnight and 73 in the prior 15-day period. In Rajasthan, where Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma tested positive, 226 cases were reported in the last 15 days, up from 96 and 27 in the preceding two fortnights, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The numbers are not significant. However, with testing continuing to be low, most experts believe the actual count will be significantly higher.

The last time the daily number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi exceeded 50 was in May 2023. That occurred during the decline phase of a nationwide surge in cases that began in March and peaked in mid-April, with over 12,500 cases reported in India on April 19.

Cases increased again early this winter (December-January), although the numbers were much lower. The highest day count during this surge was 841, reported in India on December 30. At the time, the majority of cases were recorded from South India, specifically Kerala.

More than two months later, the northern region appears to be experiencing a rise. Apart from Delhi and Rajasthan, the numbers are rising in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. UP reported only 12 cases in the 15-day period between January 20 and February 4. This rose to 36 in the subsequent fortnight (February 4-19) and then to 164 in the latest fortnight (February 19–March 5). Similarly, the number of cases detected in Bihar has increased to 103 from 14 in the previous fortnight.

In Karnataka, where cases had recently surged, infections appear to be cooling off. The state reported 268 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 15-day period, down from 959 two fortnights before.

In Maharashtra, however, the number of cases has remained relatively stable during the last three fortnights. The state reported 496 cases in the latest period, up from 466 and 555 in the previous two fortnights.

Experts warn that as Covid becomes endemic, occasional surges are natural and expected. There is no information about the viral strain(s) that are currently circulating in the northern states.