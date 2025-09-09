Home / India News / RSS swayamsevak to Vice President: CP Radhakrishnan's political journey

RSS swayamsevak to Vice President: CP Radhakrishnan's political journey

CP Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader with RSS roots, has been elected Vice President after a career spanning grassroots activism, Parliament and gubernatorial roles across states

CP Radhakrishnan
CP Radhakrishnan is succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned unexpectedly in July. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India elected a new Vice President on Tuesday — current Maharashtra Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan.
 
A seasoned politician with deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Radhakrishnan has led a public life spanning grassroots activism, parliamentary responsibilities, and gubernatorial roles across several states.
 
He succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned unexpectedly on July 21 citing health concerns. His win makes him the third leader from Tamil Nadu to hold the post and the first Other Backward Class (OBC) leader from southern India elected to the office.

Early life and education

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration before entering student politics. An avid sportsperson in college, he excelled in table tennis, long-distance running, cricket and volleyball, according to PTI.
 
He belongs to the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community, which is socially influential and economically well-off in the state.
 

Political grounding in the RSS and Jan Sangh

At the age of 16, he joined the RSS as a swayamsevak. By 1974, he had become a member of the state executive committee of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the political precursor of the BJP. His steady rise in the organisation laid the foundation for his later prominence.
 

Rise in Tamil Nadu politics

After joining the BJP, Radhakrishnan gained organisational acceptance in Tamil Nadu. He became secretary of the state BJP unit in 1996 and served as its president from 2003 to 2006. During this period, he undertook a 93-day, 19,000-kilometre Rath Yatra to push causes aligned with the BJP and RSS, including river-linking projects, a uniform civil code, eradication of terrorism, efforts to end untouchability and measures to curb narcotics, according to PTI.
 

Parliamentary career under Vajpayee

Radhakrishnan entered national politics as a Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s premiership and went on to serve a second term. He was nearly inducted into the Union Cabinet in 1998, but a nomenclatural mix-up saw the berth go instead to Pon Radhakrishnan, another BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, PTI reported.
 
Despite the setback, he built a reputation as a soft-spoken parliamentarian with incisive interventions. His clean record and non-confrontational approach earned him respect across party lines. At times, he was referred to as the “Vajpayee of Coimbatore” for his conciliatory style, according to Hindustan Times.
 

Governor across states

Radhakrishnan’s administrative career grew when the BJP-led government appointed him as a governor, a role he held in multiple states. He served as Governor of Jharkhand for nearly a year and a half, followed by additional responsibilities in Telangana and Puducherry. On July 31, 2024, he was sworn in as Governor of Maharashtra, a position he held until being nominated as the NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidency.
 

Role ahead as Vice President

As Vice President, Radhakrishnan will serve as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.
 
Congratulating him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prez reference: Guv expected to act on Bills in reasonable time, says SC

Centre approves ₹803 crore request for 152 road projects across Delhi

PM Modi announces ₹1,600 crore relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Scindia launches UPI-UPU integration to boost cross-border remittances

Nepal crisis: Delhi-Kathmandu skies closed, travel cancellations trickle in

Topics :Vice PresidentVice President electionNational Democratic AllianceBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story