Centre approves ₹803 crore request for 152 road projects across Delhi

The Central government has approved a fund request of Rs 803 crore to take up 152 road-related projects across Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The funds have been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Earlier, in July, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had requested the funds during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

"The competent authority in this ministry has agreed to approve the work listed to an amount of Rs 803.39 crore to meet the cost of work debitable to the allocations of the Government of NCT of Delhi under the CRIF Act, 2000," the letter issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, accessed by PTI, said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) manages about 1,400 kilometres of roads in the capital. A plan is already underway to repair 600 kilometres of roads over the year. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma earlier announced that these upgrades align with the city's broader environmental and infrastructure goals. "This is a historic moment in our mission to build a Viksit Delhi. Roads are the arteries of any modern city, and by strengthening these critical corridors, we are ensuring safety, speed, and sustainability for millions of daily commuters. This initiative is not just about repairing roadsit is about creating world-class urban infrastructure that meets the aspirations of every Delhiite," said Minister Verma.

The Delhi government has initiated multiple projects aimed at reducing dust pollution, improving road quality, and easing traffic congestion. Among the approved projects is the strengthening, resurfacing, and repair of road stretches across the national capital. Some of the longest stretches for which funds have been approved in West Delhi include a 16 km-long stretch of Najafgarh-Dhansa Road, a 5.75 km-long stretch of Outer Ring Road from Mangolpuri railway crossing to Keshavpuram drain, and a 7.2 km-long stretch of Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, which will be taken up for road strengthening. In South Delhi, some major roads approved include the 3.78 km-long Press Enclave Road, Old Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, the 2 km-long August Kranti Marg, and Hauz Khas Village Road. A 1.80 km-long stretch between the IIT flyover and Africa Avenue junction, a 4 km-long Nelson Mandela Marg, and a 2 km-long Lala Lajpat Rai Marg will also be taken up for repair work.