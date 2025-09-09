PM Modi announces ₹1,600 crore relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of ₹1,600 crore for flood-affected areas of Punjab during his visit to the rain-battered state.

During his visit to review the damage caused by recent cloudbursts and heavy rain, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, and held an official meeting in Gurdaspur with state officials and elected representatives to assess relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance to us," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM also expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2,00,000 for their next of kin. Meanwhile, ₹50,000 will be given to individuals seriously injured in the floods, and children orphaned will receive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme, the PMO said. Additionally, the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be released in advance, the PMO said. ALSO READ: PM Modi announces ₹1,500 cr aid for rain-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh Other relief measures PM also announced various other relief measures to aid recovery in Punjab, including: