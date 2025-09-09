Home / India News / PM Modi announces ₹1,600 crore relief package for flood-hit Punjab

PM Modi announces ₹1,600 crore relief package for flood-hit Punjab

PM also expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives and announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2,00,000 for their next of kin

PM Modi in Punjab
rain, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, and held an official meeting in Gurdaspur with state officials and elected representatives to assess relief and rehabilitation efforts. (Photo: x/@narendramodi
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of ₹1,600 crore for flood-affected areas of Punjab during his visit to the rain-battered state.
 
During his visit to review the damage caused by recent cloudbursts and heavy rain, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, and held an official meeting in Gurdaspur with state officials and elected representatives to assess relief and rehabilitation efforts.
 
"Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance to us," PM Modi said in a post on X.
 
PM also expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2,00,000 for their next of kin. Meanwhile, ₹50,000 will be given to individuals seriously injured in the floods, and children orphaned will receive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme, the PMO said.
 
Additionally, the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be released in advance, the PMO said.

Other relief measures

 
PM also announced various other relief measures to aid recovery in Punjab, including:
 
  • Rebuilding homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana
  • Relief through the PM National Relief Fund
  • Restoration of national highways and reconstruction of damaged schools
  • Distribution of mini kits for livestock
  • Assistance for farmers under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana
 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi also took stock of the situation in Himachal Pradesh and announced similar relief measures.

Punjab floods

 
Several northern states are experiencing some of the worst floods in decades. In Punjab, the flooding was triggered by swollen rivers — the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — along with seasonal rivulets fed by heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The rain-related incidents have claimed at least 51 lives and damaged crops across 184,000 hectares.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan wins vice-presidential elections; beats Reddy

Nepal protests force Indian carriers to cancel Kathmandu flights, MEA warns

MCD to set up feeding points across wards to tackle dog bite menace

ED attaches fresh ₹186 crore assets in bank fraud case against DHFL

Air India cancels Delhi-Kathmandu flights amid Gen Z protest in Nepal

Topics :Narendra ModiFloodsPunjabFloods in IndiaMonsoon rainsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story