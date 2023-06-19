Home / India News / CPI MP asks FM to initiate pension updation for banking sector retirees

CPI MP asks FM to initiate pension updation for banking sector retirees

He further said that the demand of bank retirees was not fulfilled even though the All India Bank Retirees' Federation has met the Finance Minister four times in the past one and half years

ANI General News
CPI MP asks FM to initiate pension updation for banking sector retirees

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to initiate a pension updation exercise for retirees of the banking sector which he called their "justified right".

Binoy Viswam in a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman said that no pension updation exercise was carried out for the banking sector in the past 28 years which is effectively depriving sources of sustenance.

"I write this letter to convey to you the plight of thousands of retirees and pensioners, who after years of dedicated service to the country, are struggling to meet ends pending pension updation. No pension updation exercise was carried out for the banking sector in the past 28 years which is effectively depriving sources of sustenance after employees gave their best years to the organization they served," he said in his letter.

He further said that the demand of bank retirees was not fulfilled even though the All India Bank Retirees' Federation has met the Finance Minister four times in the past one and half years.

"The justified demand of bank retirees was not fulfilled even after their representatives have met you no less than four times in the past one and half years under the banner of All India Bank Retirees' Federation," he added in his letter.

CPI Upper House MP from Kerala further said that while delivering judgement in the famous DS Nakara vs Union of India case, the Constitutional Bench of 5 judges of the Supreme Court laid down the basic principle that pension is not a bounty, but the hard-earned right of pensioner secured during the service period and enforceable under law.

"The Supreme Court upheld that while revising salaries and allowances of existing employees, basic pension of existing pensioners should also be revised and pensioners should not be discriminated with based on their date of retirement. Creating class within the class in the similarly placed group through administrative measures is violative of the principle of equality guaranteed by the Constitution of India," the letter said, adding that years of services rendered by the retirees should not be forgotten and they must be treated justly, enabling the retirees to lead a dignified life post-retirement.

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

'Catch them young with their family' strategy for Atal Pension Yojana

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

India aims to voice concerns of Global South, African nations: Foreign Secy

India has immense potential in cruise industry: Tourism Minister Reddy

Govt laying groundwork to become developed nation by 2047: Rajnath Singh

Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured

Monsoon advancing towards northeast, Assam to witness rains in next 2 days

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanCPI MFinance ministerpension

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story