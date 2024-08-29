Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Credible media key for democracy's qualitative transformation: Gadkari

Credible media key for democracy's qualitative transformation: Gadkari

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said every politician expects media support, but the media should support what is good for democracy and the country

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Gadkari said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and its dream is to make India 'Atmanirbhar'. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said credible media is important for the qualitative transformation of democracy and socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said every politician expects media support, but the media should support what is good for democracy and the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that once upon a time, people were only dependent on print media and electronic media, now they are dependent on social media.

"In media, what we need is credibility, goodwill...people are expecting information from the media by which they can make the qualitative transformation of our democracy," the minister said.

"Socio-economic transformation is the ultimate aim for all of us, for that reason role of the media is very important," he added.

"Now everyone is interested in understanding information," he said.

More From This Section

Tired of in-flight internet woes? New solution likely on the horizon

Jharkhand govt ropes private docs to address shortage in govt hospitals

NDMC to provide free tea, snacks to field workers across departments

WFH, awareness campaigns to combat Delhi air pollution, says minister Rai

Wolf that killed seven children in UP caught; Here's all you should know

Gadkari said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and its dream is to make India 'Atmanirbhar' and ' $ 5 trillion economy'.

According to him, creating employment potential is a basic problem of the Indian economy.

"We need to create good infrastructure to create jobs," Gadkari said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Regional print media to grow 8-9% from ad revenue, lower costs: CRISIL

DB Corp net profits surge 50% YoY in June quarter; stock hits 52-week high

IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

Premium

Listed media majors log muted Q1, could struggle in first half of FY25

Billionaire Peltz's Trian sells entire Disney stake after board fight

Topics :Nitin GadkariMedia companiesJournalismmedia freedom

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story