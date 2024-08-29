Tired of in-flight internet woes? New solution likely on the horizon

Indian fliers have had a long-standing grouse while travelling in flights- the absence of internet connection. While internet access over Indian skies remains limited — India only approved in-flight internet a few years ago — this situation may soon improve. California-based satellite communications company Viasat is exploring ways to provide internet connectivity over Indian airspace, according to a report by NDTV.

Later this year, India is preparing to launch its most advanced satellite, GSAT-20, provided everything goes as planned. Built by the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru under the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), this high-throughput satellite is expected to significantly enhance communication capabilities, the report said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

High-throughput satellites, which offer much higher data transmission rates compared to traditional satellites, are being utilised to support internet connectivity, with a portion of the satellite’s capacity dedicated to providing in-flight internet services.

Currently, domestic flights in India do not have internet access once airborne. International flights entering Indian airspace are required to disable in-flight internet, creating what many refer to as a significant "internet void" over the country.

Viasat, Isro to address the lack of in-flight internet

Viasat, which already has a significant presence in India — including support for the Indian armed forces — is focused on bridging the gap in internet connectivity in remote areas. One key objective is to address the current lack of in-flight internet on domestic flights, as well as the loss of connectivity on international flights entering Indian airspace, the report added.

Quoting Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and CEO, the report stated that GSAT-20 will play a crucial role in providing in-flight internet, and the company aims to collaborate with Isro to achieve this. Dankberg expressed optimism about the partnership between Viasat and Isro, describing it as a mutually beneficial arrangement.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, K Guru Gowrappan, president of Viasat, emphasised the company's focus on reaching underserved areas. He noted that Viasat's legacy in India, particularly in defence, positions it well to capitalise on the opportunity to connect 1.4 billion Indians.

The GSAT-20 satellite is scheduled to be launched using SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket. India has opted to launch the satellite from the US, as it weighs 4,700 kg — slightly heavier than what India’s "Bahubali rocket," the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, can carry into a geostationary orbit.