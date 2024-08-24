Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Crime against women, kids rising in Maha, perpetrators fearless: Wadettiwar

Crime against women, kids rising in Maha, perpetrators fearless: Wadettiwar

Wadettiwar claimed there is no law and order in the state. Such incidents have brought shame to Maharashtra, he said

bombay high court
The alleged crime triggered a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday, while the Bombay High Court subsequently took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the abuse of kids
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar claimed on Saturday that crimes against women and children in the state are rising and perpetrators have no fear of the law.

He alleged that those occupying the chairs of the chief minister and deputy CMs do not deserve the posts.

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters about the recent sexual crimes against women and children, including the Badlapur incident that has caused a massive outrage.

Wadettiwar claimed there is no law and order in the state. Such incidents have brought shame to Maharashtra, he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has time to address Ladki Bahin Yojana programmes (a women-centric initiative) but he has no time to meet the families of the victims, the leader of the opposition said.

Most such crimes are happening in Thane, and the perpetrators are Shiv Sena supporters. They seem to have no fear, as their leader holds the top post, he said.

CM Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, is a powerful leader from the Thane region.

Wadettiwar, who represents the Bramhapuri assembly seat in the Vidarbha region, said the crime graph in Nagpur has also shot up. Nagpur is the hometown of deputy CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio.

Those occupying the chairs of CM and Deputy CMs do not deserve the positions, he added.

The opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar, has been targeting the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition after the Badlapur incident.

A male attendant recently allegedly sexually assaulted two 4-year-old kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district.

The alleged crime triggered a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday, while the Bombay High Court subsequently took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the abuse of kids.


First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

