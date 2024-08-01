Crops expected to get higher rainfall over remainder of Monsoon season

By Pratik Parija



Rainfall over the remainder of India’s vital monsoon period is expected to be above the seasonal average, helping efforts by farmers to boost production of rice to soybeans.

The South Asian nation is forecast to receive more than 106 per cent of the long-term average of 422.8 millimeters (16.65 inches) of precipitation during August and September, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department, said at a briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India’s monsoon runs from June to September and is critical for agricultural production and economic growth in the world’s most populous country, where hundreds of millions rely on farming for their livelihoods. The planting of crops from oilseeds to corn and pulses is currently underway.