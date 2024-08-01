Crops expected to get higher rainfall over remainder of Monsoon season

By Pratik Parija
Rainfall over the remainder of India’s vital monsoon period is expected to be above the seasonal average, helping efforts by farmers to boost production of rice to soybeans.
The South Asian nation is forecast to receive more than 106 per cent of the long-term average of 422.8 millimeters (16.65 inches) of precipitation during August and September, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department, said at a briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.
India’s monsoon runs from June to September and is critical for agricultural production and economic growth in the world’s most populous country, where hundreds of millions rely on farming for their livelihoods. The planting of crops from oilseeds to corn and pulses is currently underway.
A bumper harvest could boost India’s food supplies and potentially allow the government to ease restrictions on rice and sugar exports. Consistent rain is also needed during the monsoon to fill reservoirs, which help irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.
Other key points from the briefing:
- Showers in July were 9 per cent above average at 305.8 millimeters
- Rainfall was 14.3 per cent below average in the northwestern region in July, 33 per cent higher in central areas, and about 37 per cent higher in the southern regions
- The eastern and northeastern states got 23 per cent less rain last month
- Rain during August is forecast between 94 per cent and 106 per cent of the long-term average of 254.9 millimeters
- Normal- to above-normal showers likely over most parts of the country during August-September
- La Niña will develop toward the end of August, helping monsoon rains