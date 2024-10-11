Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Crown gifted by PM Modi stolen from Goddess Kali at Bangladesh temple

A silver crown, gifted by PM Modi in March 2021 to the Jeshoreshwari Temple in Bangladesh, was stolen; authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the thief

Photo: ANI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
A crown belonging to Goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Temple in Satkhira, Bangladesh, has reportedly been stolen. The crown, which is silver with gold plating, was stolen around 2 pm on Thursday, shortly after the temple priest concluded the day’s worship. Cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head, as reported by Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star.

This crown was a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

The local police are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage. "We are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage to identify the thief," said Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar police station.

Jeshoreshwari Temple considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas

Jyoti Chattopadhyay, a descendant of the family that has managed the temple for generations, said that the crown holds significant cultural and religious value for the devotees. In Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Temple is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas located across India and neighbouring countries.

Located in Ishwaripur Satkhira, the temple is believed to have been established in the latter part of the 12th century by a Brahman named Anari, who built it with 100 doors. It underwent renovations by Lakshman Sen in the 13th century and was rebuilt by Raja Pratapaditya in the 16th century.

During his visit, PM Modi announced plans for India to construct a multipurpose community hall at the temple. He emphasised that the hall would serve various social, religious, and educational purposes for the local community and provide shelter during disasters like cyclones.

India urges Bangladesh govt to investigate theft

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh has expressed "deep concern" over the robbery.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the high commission said, "We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh. We express deep concern and urge the Government of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators."
 

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

