CRPF jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand

A CRPF jawan died after he was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.
The operation was undertaken by the paramilitary force in the Naxal violence-affected area of Babudera-Samta axis under Jaraikela police station limits in West Singhbhum district on Friday, they said.
Head Constable Mahendra Laskar (45) was injured due to a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) during the operation, they said.
The officials said Laskar was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday.
Laskar hailed from Assam and belonged to the 60th battalion of the CRPF.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
