Thane MACT awards ₹1.2 crore to family of businessman killed in SUV crash

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane district, Maharashtra, has awarded ₹1.2 crore in compensation to the family of a 40-year-old businessman, who died in an SUV crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2020, news agency PTI reported.

The victim, Sachin Kanifnath Changulpai, was driving his SUV on the expressway on the afternoon of August 5, 2020 when a tempo, allegedly driven rashly and negligently, suddenly changed lanes and collided with his vehicle. The SUV then crashed into the divider, and Changulpai died on the spot.

Tribunal member RV Mohite on Thursday directed the owner of the tempo involved in the accident and its insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, to pay the compensation jointly and severally. The amount will carry an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing the petition until it is realised.

Compensation awarded The petition had initially sought ₹5 crore in compensation, but was limited to ₹1 lakh under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act. However, after reviewing the evidence and legal precedents, the tribunal awarded over ₹1.2 crore. The judge said that the accident was caused solely by rash and negligent driving of the tempo. "There is nothing on record to show any contributory negligence on the part of the deceased. Further, neither the opponent owner nor the tempo driver entered into the witness box to prove contributory negligence of the deceased in the alleged accident," the tribunal said.