Sabarimala gold row: Retired HC judge reaches temple to prepare inventory

Kerala High Court retired Judge Justice K T Sankaran on Saturday reached Sabarimala here to prepare an inventory of all valuables, including gold, as directed by the HC to check the missing of gold-clad materials from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the hill shrine.

Justice Sankaran had arrived at Pampa, the foothills of Sabarimala, on October 10 and trekked to the temple around 8 am on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, including a goldsmith, sources said.

The team will complete the examination of the strongroom at Sabarimala and prepare a detailed inventory.

According to officials, after completing the procedures there, Justice Sankaran will also examine the TDB's main strongroom at Aranmula.