Home / India News / Sabarimala gold row: Retired HC judge reaches temple to prepare inventory

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)
The team will complete the examination of the strongroom at Sabarimala and prepare a detailed inventory (Image: Adobe Stock)
Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Kerala High Court retired Judge Justice K T Sankaran on Saturday reached Sabarimala here to prepare an inventory of all valuables, including gold, as directed by the HC to check the missing of gold-clad materials from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the hill shrine.

Justice Sankaran had arrived at Pampa, the foothills of Sabarimala, on October 10 and trekked to the temple around 8 am on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, including a goldsmith, sources said.

The team will complete the examination of the strongroom at Sabarimala and prepare a detailed inventory.

According to officials, after completing the procedures there, Justice Sankaran will also examine the TDB's main strongroom at Aranmula.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar had recommended Justice Sankaran for the task, citing his expertise in such matters. Upon completion, he will submit the report directly to the High Court.

The court had earlier ordered a probe after noticing a reduction in the weight of gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.

On Friday, the High Court directed the state police to register a criminal case over the suspected misappropriation of gold from the side frames or lintels of the shrine and to initiate an investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Kerala High CourtSabarimala rowSabarimala caseSabarimalaSabarimala temple row

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

