CRPF launches 'Bhandars' in Manipur, offers essential commodities to public

Common people flocked to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre Canteen in Langjing on Wednesday to purchase essential commodities and basic needs. Home Minister Amit Shah launched this initiative to provide goods to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As part of this initiative, 21 existing Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs), along with 16 newly established outlets, have been opened for the local public in the state of Manipur. One customer at the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) praised KPKB for selling products at very low prices. "There are lots of products available at very low prices. This is excellent. It would be even better if they could stock more items. They offer products at 30-40 per cent less than market prices. This initiative is very good. It's difficult to buy goods here because the roads are blocked, and prices have increased. Since we can buy these items at lower prices, it is beneficial for us," he said.

Another customer said that KPKB is a wonderful facility for the people.

"(Here products) are one-third of the regular price. It's a wonderful facility, and I think this is a great service from KPKB. I appreciate and salute KPKB," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Group Centre CRPF IGP Vipul Kumar said that all CRPF personnel have been working diligently to ensure the availability of all commodities in stores.

"Under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, this initiative to provide daily commodities to the people of Manipur has been launched and has taken off from today. The response is very good. All our officers have been on their jobs to ensure all commodities are available in stores. More bhandars have opened up as well, to expand coverage--16 in valley districts and 8 in hill districts," IGP Kumar said.

The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB) is open for common people from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm for four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, respectively.

