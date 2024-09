NIA searches former MLC Manorma Devi's premises in Gaya over Maoist links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of two persons in Gaya, including former member of Bihar Legislative Council, as part of its probe into their alleged links with the banned CPI(Maoist), sources said.

NIA sleuths conducted searches at the premises of former MLC Manorma Devi in Rampur area and businessman Dwarika Yadav in Gointha village, they added.

Sources said the searches are part of NIA's probe into alleged conspiracy by the Maoists to revive and strengthen the organisation in the state's Magadh area.

The case relates to the recovery and seizure of two booklets pertaining to CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee, along with arms and ammunition from the possession of two persons, Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav, in 2023.