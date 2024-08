CRPF pays tributes to inspector Kuldeep slain during Udhampur encounter

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday paid tributes to inspector Kuldeep Kumar, who was killed in an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the headquarters of the 187th battalion of CRPF in Battal Ballian of the district in which Additional Director General CRPF Amrit Mohan Prasad and other senior officers of various forces paid tributes to Kumar.

Several officers of civil administration, army and police also paid tributes to the officer. His mortal remains have been sent to his native place in Haryana.