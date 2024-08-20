Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CRPF pays tributes to inspector Kuldeep slain during Udhampur encounter

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at headquarters of the 187th battalion of CRPF in Battal Ballian of the district, where several officers of civil administration, army and police also paid tributes

CRPF Inspector Kuldeep kumar tribute
Kumar was killed when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in remote area of Cheel-Dudu area of Udhampur district on Monday | Image credit: X/@crpf_srinagar
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday paid tributes to inspector Kuldeep Kumar, who was killed in an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the headquarters of the 187th battalion of CRPF in Battal Ballian of the district in which Additional Director General CRPF Amrit Mohan Prasad and other senior officers of various forces paid tributes to Kumar.

Several officers of civil administration, army and police also paid tributes to the officer. His mortal remains have been sent to his native place in Haryana.

Kumar was killed when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in remote area of Cheel-Dudu area of Udhampur district on Monday.

An intense search operation to track down the terrorists, who fled the site of encounter is underway in Cheel-Dudu belt of Basantgarh area Udhampur district.


First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

