CRPF to give cover to CBI teams visiting violence-hit areas of Manipur

On Wednesday, a CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal to investigate the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students days after they went missing

ANI
Representative image | PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing security to the team of Central Bureau of Investigation which is visiting the violence hit areas in Manipur.

"Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given charge of security of CBI teams visiting various locations in Manipur for investigation purposes and collection of evidence," a senior official told ANI.

On Wednesday, a CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal to investigate the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students days after they went missing.

In the cases registered or transferred to the CBI, teams have to visit the scene of the crime, recreate scene, collect forensic evidence, and send it to Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

"To ensure speedy investigation and keeping safety of CBI official on priority, CRPF personnel will accompany them during their visits in violence hit areas for investigation purposes," the official added.

At present, CBI has registered 11 FIRs, including the viral video of two young tribal women paraded naked. The investigation in all the cases are underway.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

