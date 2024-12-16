Vijay Diwas: The story of courage, sacrifice and what it means for India

India's 1971 military triumph over Pakistan is celebrated as Vijay Diwas . With the liberation of Bangladesh, the surrender of Pakistan, and a reaffirmation of India's commitment to justice and compassion, this 13-day conflict came to an end. Nationwide, Indians from all walks of life commemorate this special day on December 16 each year.

Bangladesh was established on December 16, 1971, when Pakistani Army Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi led the moment of glory alongside military heavyweights like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora. In addition to changing South Asia, the conflict showed India's military prowess and dedication to world peace.

Vijay Diwas 2024: History

A humanitarian crisis in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), where the Pakistani military carried out major atrocities against civilians, served as the main catalyst for the start of the 1971 war on December 3. The 13-day freedom attempts, which ended with the surrender of almost 93,000 Pakistani forces, was supported by India's intervention.

The commander of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, publicly surrendered before the armies of India and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh on December 16, 1971. This historic occasion resulted in East Pakistan's independence as Bangladesh in addition to India's triumph in the war against Pakistan.

What is the significance of the Vijay Diwas?

Vijay Diwas serves as a serious reminder of the Indian Armed Forces' courage, sacrifice, and strategic genius. Nationwide observances of the day include military parades, cultural activities, and wreath-laying ceremonies.

The triumph demonstrates India's unwavering dedication to defending democracy, freedom, and humanity. Additionally, Vijay Diwas is a reminder to honor and support the military, whose sacrifices preserve the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

With the Eastern Command's Vijay Diwas celebrations being one of the biggest military events in South Asia, this day is extremely important to both Bangladesh and India.

How India is celebrating Vijay Diwas 2024?

The warriors who sacrificed their life for the country are honored with special tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Today, a small delegation of 10 to 12 Bangladeshis is anticipated to join the celebrations of Vijay Diwas, or Victory Day, in Kolkata. The Mukti Yoddhas are expected to reach Kolkata one day prior to Vijay Diwas, according to sources.

To celebrate this momentous triumph, the Indian Army's Eastern Command, which is based at Fort William in Kolkata, has planned a number of activities.