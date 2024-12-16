Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kurla BEST bus accident: Another man succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 8

BEST has set up a five-member committee to investigate the Kurla accident

Security personnel and other people gather near the wreckage of vehicles after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking's bus rammed into pedestrians as well as vehicles on a road at Kurla, in Mumbai.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
A 55-year-old man, who was among the several persons injured in the BEST bus accident in Kurla area here, died on Monday morning, taking the death toll to eight, a civic official said.

The electric bus, hired by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a crowded road in Kurla area on December 9.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

One of the injured persons, identified as Fazlu Rehman, died during treatment at the Sion Hospital on Monday morning, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

BEST has set up a five-member committee to investigate the Kurla accident.

Driver Sanjay More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving.

In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, will investigate the accident.

It also said that BEST would provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and bear treatment expenses of the injured.

BEST administration has claimed that More received three days' training before he was allowed to drive the electric bus.

RTO officials suspect human error and lack of proper training for driving automatic transmission buses could be the reason behind the accident, among the most horrific involving BEST buses in recent history.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

