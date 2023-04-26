Crucial to adopt sustainable lifestyles to achieve 2030 development: Teri

The global discourse need to "recognise, integrate and mainstream" the imperative of adopting sustainable lifestyles to achieve the 2030 development agenda, the director general of TERI said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a sustainability conclave organised by Bharat Soka Gakkai, an organisation that promotes peace, culture, education and sustainability across the Indian society, Dr Vibha Dhawan said living with less and accepting the co-existence of everyone is key to achieving Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, also known as SDG30.

"The imperative of adopting sustainable lifestyles to achieve most of the development targets had never been so critical in the past and global discourse needs to recognise, integrate and mainstream them for achieving the 2030 development agenda," the director general of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) said.

Chairperson of Bharat Soka Gakkai, Vishesh Gupta said the basic definition of sustainability refers to "meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."



"To achieve this goal, a fundamental reassessment of our way of existence as individuals, as societies, and as a human civilisation is required. Towards that end, we must take concrete action in our everyday life. And for this purpose, adopting sustainable human behaviour as a way of life will be crucial," he added.

Bharat Soka Gakkai launched a carbon footprint calculator on the occasion to give means to individuals to measure what impact they are making on the environment.