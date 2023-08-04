Home / India News / Curfew relaxed for 7 hrs in twin districts of Imphal for essential shopping

Curfew relaxed for 7 hrs in twin districts of Imphal for essential shopping

Over 25 people were injured in clashes as Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district

Press Trust of India Imphal
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Manipur government relaxed the curfew in Imphal East and West districts for seven hours from 5 am on Friday to facilitate common people to purchase essential items, officials said.

Following fresh violence in various parts of the ethnic strife-torn state, the administration had on Thursday imposed a total curfew in the two districts as a precautionary measure, withdrawing relaxations announced earlier.

The curfew was relaxed on Friday from 5 am to 12 pm "to facilitate the general public to purchase essential commodities, including medicines and food items", according to orders issued by districts magistrates of Imphal East and West.

Over 25 people were injured in clashes as Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions from proceeding to a proposed burial site, violating restrictions on gatherings.

A Manipur Rifles policeman was killed and one person injured in a gunfight at Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district on Thursday morning, police said.

In another development, a mob looted arms and ammunition from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion outpost at Naransena in Bishnupur, official sources said.

Also Read

Manipur HC orders status quo on proposed burial site for Kuki-Zomi killed

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 17 injured in violence

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence

Business Standard journalist Namit Gupta passes away at the age of 58

SC rejects YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor's bail in money laundering case

Nuh violence: 23 alleged accused produced in 6 different cases before court

Excise policy cases: Interim bail pleas of Sisodia to be heard on Sept 4

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 4 in PFI Patna case: Official

Topics :ManipurImphalCurfewNortheast India

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story