Home / India News / MCD draws plan to make Delhi free of C&D waste, identifies dumping sites

MCD draws plan to make Delhi free of C&D waste, identifies dumping sites

Out of the 158 points, 125 of them have been made in and around civic wards, according to a statement issued by the mayor's office

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has identified 158 sites across the city for dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste, as part of its vision to make the city free of such trash, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Saturday.

Out of these 158 points, 125 of them have been made in and around civic wards, according to a statement issued by the mayor's office.

The MCD has five C&D (construction and demolition) waste processing plants at Burari, Rani Khera, Shastri Park, Bakkarwala and Okhla. Their daily capacity is 5,500 tonnes and about 1.5 lag tonne monthly capacity. In one year, these plants can process 18 lakh tonnes of C&D waste, Oberoi said in the statement.

The MCD has identified 158 sites across the city (its 12 zones) for dumping construction and demolition waste, Oberoi said.

Besides making Delhi garbage-free, the vision of the AAP-led civic body is also to make the national capital free of C&D waste, she said.

To ensure that there is no pollution due to such dumps, 20-25 high sheets will be put up at these sites and water will be sprinkled over them, the statement said.

People can dump C&D waste at these sites round the clock, it added.

Also Read

MCD to increase green waste management centres to 52 in Delhi: Official

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management

After DCW notice, MCD prohibits use of acid in civic body-run toilets

Delhi's municipal corporation removes 2,181 positions across 14 departments

CWC passes condolence resolutions on loss of lives in Manipur, Himachal

10 Land Customs Stations to come up in Bihar along Indo-Nepal border: Shah

BrahMos manufacturing in Lucknow likely to begin from March: Rajnath Singh

ICMR releases list of assistive products for individuals with impairments

3 terrorists killed in J&K, Pak gave cover fire to infiltrators: Officials

Topics :MCDDelhiwaste management

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story