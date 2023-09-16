Home / World News / Minerals security partnership continues to expand with India, says US

Minerals security partnership continues to expand with India, says US

US also affirmed that country would continue to expand the Minerals security partnership with 14 partners including India as clean energy and other technologies, are projected to grow significantly

ANI US

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The US State Department on Saturday said that the US ties with India have been elevated in terms of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) to combat climate change effectively and will continue collaboration to bolster supply chain and sustainable future, according to a US State Department official press release.

The US also affirmed that the country would continue to expand the Minerals security partnership with its 14 partners including India as clean energy and other technologies, are projected to grow significantly.

The official release said, "The United States is committed to working closely with all our partner countries. Since MSP's inception last June, we welcomed Norway, Italy, and India, making 14 partners - Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Sweden, the UK, the United States, and the European Union (represented by the European Commission) - that are collaborating to bolster supply chains to ensure a more sustainable future for us all."

Quoting the release, the statement added, "Transparent, open, predictable, secure, and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals are vital to deploying these technologies at the speed and scale necessary to combat climate change effectively. MSP partners are key to making this happen. We share a commitment to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards."

According to the US State Department, all the partner countries have given their support for a shared commitment to high ESG standards, as documented in the "Statement on Principles for Responsible Critical Minerals Supply Chains."

The Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) strives to promote responsible growth across the critical minerals sector via a shared commitment to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards; sustainability; and shared prosperity, according to a document released by the US State Department.

The MSP partner governments regard the further development of responsible and resilient supply chains to be critically important to an equitable and sustainable energy transition. These principles outline the shared commitment of the MSP partner governments to the full integration of ESG standards, guidance, and support into MSP activities.

Also Read

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

World must attack all emissions, everywhere, says COP28 President

Pakistan Cabinet approves National Adaptation Plan to combat climate change

Hottest July ever signals 'era of global boiling has arrived': UN chief

Russia to increase missile arsenal for winter onslaught against Ukraine

UAW strike: Cracks between Biden's goals of tackling climate change, unions

World disappointed by United Nations now looks elsewhere for answers

Turkiye may part ways with EU, could end membership bid, says Erdogan

Libya floods: Death toll soars to 11,300, over 10,000 listed missing

Topics :Climate Changemineral sectorUnited States

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story