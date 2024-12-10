Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Cyber crimes, climate change new threats to human rights: President Murmu

Cyber crimes, climate change new threats to human rights: President Murmu

In her address at an event hosted by the NHRC here to mark the Human Rights Day, the President also underlined that cyber crimes and climate change are new threats to human rights

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
The digital era, while being transformative, had brought with it complex issues such as cyber bullying, deep fake, privacy concerns and spread of misinformation, she added | (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The human rights discourse so far has been centred on the "human agency" as the violator is assumed to be a human but with AI entering our lives, the "culprit could be a non-human" but an intelligent agent, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

In her address at an event hosted by the NHRC here to mark the Human Rights Day, the President also underlined that cyber crimes and climate change are "new threats" to human rights.

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. 

The UDHR serves as a global benchmark for the protection and promotion of human rights.

"As we progress into the future, we are confronted with emerging challenges. Cyber crimes and climate change are new threats to human rights," Murmu said.

The digital era, while being transformative, had brought with it complex issues such as cyber bullying, deep fake, privacy concerns and spread of misinformation, she added.

More From This Section

4-time MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is a German national, declares Telangana HC

LIVE: Restoring balance between inflation and growth is important for RBI, says Governor Das

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to martyrs of Assam movement

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus over George Soros

Princeton-educated, consensus builder Sanjay Malhotra appointed new RBI Guv

"These challenges underscore the importance of fostering a safe, secure and equitable digital environment that protect the rights and dignity of every individual," the President said.

In her address, she also touched upon the aspect of AI and its impact on human lives.

"Artificial intelligence has now entered our day-to-day life, solving many problems, and creating several new ones too," Murmu said.

The human rights discourse so far has been "centred on the human agency", that is the violator is assumed to be a human being, who would have a "range of human emotions such as compassion and guilt," she said.

"With AI, however, the culprit could be a non-human but intelligent agent. I leave the matter for you to ponder over," the President said.

The case of climate change too forces us to review the human rights thinking at a global level, she said in her address.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Awareness essential to protect oneself from 'cyber arrest' scams: PM Modi

Over 29,000 Indians missing in SE Asia; trapped in cyber slavery: Report

India launches online 'suspect registry', 1.4 mn listed for financial fraud

ED, Cyber Crime conduct search ops at 20 locations in Magicwin case

As UN targets cybercrime, privacy groups say human rights to be violated

Topics :Climate ChangeDroupadi MurmuCyber crimesCyber crimes cases in India

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story