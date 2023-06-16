Home / India News / Biparjoy: IMD issues orange alert in Rajasthan, heavy rains predicted

India Meteorological department has sounded an 'Orange alert' for parts of Rajasthan -- Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali and nearby places -- and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall

IANS Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
India Meteorological department has sounded an 'Orange alert' for parts of Rajasthan -- Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali and nearby places -- and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which made a landfall in Gujarat on Thursday is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon and subsequently into a deep depression around Friday evening over south Rajasthan, the IMD said.

In view of the IMD's warning, Jodhpur University has postponed all examinations to be held in all colleges of Jodhpur division on Friday and Saturday.

Railways has decided not to run passenger trains operating between Barmer-Jodhpur for the above mentioned two days.

In Barmer and Jalore, instructions were given to vacate the low-lying and waterlogged areas.

At least 450 people belonging to 100 families have been shifted from Dabla village of Jaisalmer. In the storm-affected areas, the administration has stopped MGNREGA works.

Strong winds were seen blowing in the south-western districts of Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer on Thursday afternoon and light to moderate rain occurred at many places.

Apart from Jodhpur division, the Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions were affected. The sky became cloudy and light rain with winds of 30 to 60 km speed were recorded in the districts, after around 10 p.m.

Rural areas of Barmer recorded 20mm rain till Thursday evening.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

