Ports ministry takes precautionary measures as Cyclone Dana approaches

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) on Thursday said it has initiated comprehensive safety measures to safeguard ports, vessels, and personnel in response to cyclone Dana.

Cyclone Dana
Emergency services, including power saws for tree cutting, evacuation buses, and emergency rations, will be made available.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur, chaired a detailed review meeting to assess the preparedness of the Ministry, the Directorate General of Shipping, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Thakur praised the proactive measures taken by the concerned agencies and urged them to stay vigilant in monitoring the situation as the cyclone intensifies, according to an official statement.

The cyclone, currently centered over the East-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify and make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal on the night of October 24, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

The ministry has directed that all dredgers, barges, and support crafts in Paradip Port be secured for heavy weather.

According to the statement, Paradip Port is also ensuring the safety of essential equipment in under-construction areas and securing high mast lights, loading arms, and gangways.

Emergency services, including power saws for tree cutting, evacuation buses, and emergency rations, will be made available in coordination with Paradeep Port Authority, it added.

During the meeting, the minister also advised the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Kolkata Port and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port to maintain full preparedness despite the expected lesser impact of Cyclone Dana in the region, to ensure readiness for any unforeseen events and to prevent any loss of life or property.

Topics :CycloneOdisha West BengalNatural Disasters

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

