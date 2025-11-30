Home / India News / Delhi's Jan-Nov average AQI lowest since 2018, barring lockdown year: CAQM

The average AQI for the period this year was 187, compared to 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 172 in 2020, 203 in 2019 and 213 in 2018, the CAQM said in a statement

Not a single day has crossed the 450 mark so far this year, the statement said. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
Delhi recorded its lowest January-November average air quality index (AQI) since 2018, barring the Covid lockdown year of 2020, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Sunday.

The average AQI for the period this year was 187, compared to 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 172 in 2020, 203 in 2019 and 213 in 2018, the CAQM said in a statement.

Only three days saw the daily average AQI exceed 400 (severe category) between January and November this year. There were 11 such days in 2024, 12 in 2023, four in 2022, 17 in 2021, 11 in 2020, 16 in 2019 and 12 in 2018.

Not a single day has crossed the 450 mark so far this year, the statement said.

PM2.5 concentration for the period up to November 27 was the lowest since 2018 and at par with 2020. The average stood at 85 micrograms per cubic metre this year, against 98 in 2024, 90 in 2023 and 2022, 95 in 2021, 85 in 2020, 99 in 2019 and 103 in 2018.

PM10 levels were also the lowest for the corresponding period since 2018, excluding 2020. The average was 183 micrograms per cubic metre this year, compared to 205 in 2024, 193 in 2023, 202 in 2022, 200 in 2021, 167 in 2020, 210 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

The CAQM said it is working with all agencies to implement measures for the prevention and control of air pollution and will intensify efforts to further improve air quality in Delhi-NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

