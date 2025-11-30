NIA team raids house in Bihar village in connection with Delhi blast

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A team of the National Investigating Agency on Sunday raided the house of a retired postal department official in Bihar in connection with the blast near Red Fort in Delhi earlier this month, police said.

According to Deepak Kumar, SHO of Mansi police station in Khagaria district, the NIA team raided a house in Saidpur village at around 3 am, and the search operation continued for nearly five hours.

The SHO did not divulge the case in connection with which the raid was conducted, but sources in the district police said the team was investigating the November 10 car explosion near Red Fort blast which has claimed at least 15 lives.