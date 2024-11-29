Cyclone Fengal intensifies: Puducherry, Tamil Nadu brace for the storm

Schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Friday and Saturday as Cyclone Fengal intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding to the region. Authorities have issued warnings for residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant, with landfall anticipated later this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. According to the latest updates, Cyclone Fengal, which started as a deep depression, is forecast to intensify into a full-fledged cyclonic storm within the next 24 to 48 hours. The system is expected to move north-northwest, skirting the coast of Sri Lanka before making landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30.

Key updates on Cyclone Fengal

Intensification and path

Cyclone Fengal, currently positioned approximately 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry, and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 28 or early November 29. Wind speeds could reach 65-75 kmph, with gusts up to 85 kmph, though experts caution that the storm may weaken slightly as it approaches land. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that it will make landfall as a deep depression with heavy rainfall and strong winds in the impacted coastal areas.

Schools and colleges closed in Puducherry

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam confirmed that all schools and colleges — both public and private — will remain closed for two days starting Friday, November 29. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff as heavy rainfall is expected to disrupt normal activities. The closure applies to both Puducherry and Karaikal, which are anticipated to experience the brunt of the storm’s impact.

Heavy rainfall and flood risk

The IMD forecasts widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over most parts of Tamil Nadu due to the cyclone’s approach. On November 29 and 30, areas in north Tamil Nadu, particularly in the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Delta, are expected to receive very heavy rainfall, with some places likely to experience extremely heavy falls. Similarly, south Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are set to receive significant rainfall, with the potential for localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Coastal regions on high alert

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Karaikal, will experience strong winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. The Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar could see even stronger squally winds, ranging from 55-65 kmph, with gusts of up to 75 kmph. Authorities have advised residents in these areas to secure loose items and avoid venturing outdoors unless necessary.

Fishermen advisory

In light of the storm’s approaching impact, the IMD has advised fishermen to stay ashore until November 31. The rough sea conditions are expected to pose significant dangers to those venturing into the water. Coastal communities are also urged to take precautionary steps to safeguard their homes and livestock.

Rescue operations and disaster response

The Indian Navy has activated its disaster response plan in coordination with local authorities to address any emergencies that may arise. Teams equipped with relief supplies, including food, water, and medicines are being stationed in vulnerable areas.

Search and rescue (SAR) operation teams on standby for any potential evacuations or rescue efforts. In a recent operation, the Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six fishermen who had been stranded in Cuddalore after their boats were damaged by rough sea conditions.

Technological monitoring and early alerts

The Indian Space Research Organisation has been closely monitoring Cyclone Fengal using satellites EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR. These satellites have provided critical data on the cyclone’s intensity, direction, and oceanic winds, helping authorities track the storm’s movement in real-time. This data is being used to refine safety measures and ensure timely warnings for affected regions.

Disruptions to transportation

In anticipation of the storm’s impact, authorities are preparing for potential disruptions to transportation, especially in the affected coastal areas. Heavy rains and strong winds may lead to waterlogging, road blockages, and possible delays in air and rail services. Travelers have been advised to stay updated on weather reports and postpone non-essential journeys.

Ongoing preparations and relief efforts

Local administrations, along with disaster management agencies, are making final preparations ahead of Cyclone Fengal’s landfall. Emergency shelters are being readied, and stockpiles of food, water, and medical supplies are being dispatched to vulnerable areas. Volunteers have been mobilised to assist with evacuations if necessary.

As the storm moves inland, it is expected to weaken but could still bring heavy rainfall to regions in Kerala, Mahe, and south interior Karnataka by December 1. The IMD continues to monitor the situation and will issue further updates as needed. As always, authorities stress the importance of preparedness and following safety protocols to minimise risk.

With the cyclone set to impact multiple states, local authorities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are also urging people to remain cautious, especially in flood-prone areas. As Cyclone Fengal approaches, it is crucial for residents to stay informed, follow official advisories, and take all necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.

